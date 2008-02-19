Abacus signs PDI for UK and Ireland

Abacus has entered a new franchise agreement with Precision Devices (PDI) covering the support of precision engineered crystals, crystal filters and oscillators, VCXO’s, TCXO’s and OCXO’s throughout the UK and Ireland.

Commenting on the agreement Felix Corbett, Abacus Passives Marketing Manager Northern Europe, said “Precision Devices is highly regarded for its high precision, high reliability timing components, that see widespread use in telecommunications, military, aerospace and critical industrial applications. Partly manufactured in the UK, their range significantly extends our already diverse timing portfolio.”



“Abacus Group profile with telecommunications, mil-aero and industrial customers, and its extensive portfolio of the semiconductors that our components complement will we believe create a great many new opportunities for PDI. Abacus has a strong demand creation focus, and an outstanding technical and logistical team supporting its passive component portfolio, and we are confident that this new partnership will be beneficial to our customers as well as to the two companies involved,” commented Neil Floodgate, PDI Business Development Manager.