Continental invests in Hungary,<br>plans to create 100 jobs

The Chassis & Safety department of the automotive suppiler Continental invests in the development of electronic brake-systems. There are new jobs for skilled personnel and an entirely new test track planned for Hungary; to be finished by 2011.

The automotive supplier Continental is extending its network of engineering capacities for the develpment of new electronic brake- and stability systems. The Chassis & Safety department is investing heavily in their site at Veszprém/ Hungary. The company plans to create 100 new engineering jobs by 2011.



There is also a pre-plan for an additional proving ground for the ABS- and ESC-development. An preliminary agreement for an adequate area near Veszprém has been signed on 7. February. The overall investment for this expansion will amount to 10 million Euros.