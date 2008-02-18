Aspocomp France: New claims<br>by former employees

21 former employees of Aspocomp Group Oyj's French subsidiary Aspocomp S.A.S., who were not involved in the previous litigation in France, have raised claims against Aspocomp Group Oyj in French court.

The total amount of the claims is about 750.000 euros. The hearings in French Court will be held on winter and spring 2008.



Aspocomp Group Oyj announced on June 20, 2007 that with its decisions of June 19, 2007 the French Supreme Court has upheld the former decisions of the Rouen appellate court, announced in March 2005, in the legal case initiated by Aspocomp S.A.S's former employees against Aspocomp Group Oyj. Aspocomp Group Oyj was ordered to pay approximately EUR 11 million, added by annual interest of about 7 per cent, to former employees of Aspocomp SAS. The case relates to the closing of the heavily unprofitable Aspocomp S.A.S. in 2002 and the dismissals that ensued.