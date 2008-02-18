Premo increases its turnover for<br>the seventh consecutive year

The company has announced a 2007 turnover of 34 million euro, which is a 23 pc more than the same period last year.

The year 2007 has been the seventh consecutive year of constant and supported growth, with an added average of 27 per cent every year. Moreover, the EBITDA has increased up to 6 million euro. This means that the company is growing at a good rate and over competitors.That has been possible because the company strongly invests in innovation, generates new products and they are present in new technologies related to power electronics, automation electronics and professional electronics; and this is thanks to the strong commercial international activity where the presence in Asia, not only in China, but also in Japan, Taiwan, Korea.



The company will invest 2.5 million euro, a 50.6 per cent of the total budget, being the main areas the RFID (€1.275,000), Inductive Components (€840,000), EMC Filters (€360,000) and power transformers and systems.



Premo Group is the Spanish inductive components manufacturer, one of the three main Spanish electronic components exporters. Moreover, in Spain, Premo Group has a productive centre in Barcelona and in the Technological Park of Andalusia in Malaga. Besides, they have two production centres in Wuxi (China) and another one in Tangiers (Morocco).