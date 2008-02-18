Negotiations between Scanfil<br>and Helkama continues

evertiq reported earlier that Finland based EMS provider Scanfil Company initiated negotiations with Helkama Forste Oy to start co-operation in manufacturing in Hungary. According to latest reports the negotiation between the companies is still continuing.

The planned co-operation would involve manufacturing of sheet metal components and lease of production facilities from Scanfil's Hungarian subsidiary Kft. The negotiations between the two companies’s continue. If realized the cooperation could have effect to the financial result of Scanfil Kft. after year 2008.