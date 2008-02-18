SerCom to lay of 120 employees on Ireland

Ireland based SerCom Solutions is looking to cut120 employees at it plant in Limerick, Ireland.

The company plans to discontinue the production and assembly of LCD screens for lap-top computers from May this year. Instead SerCom will handle lower volumes of this business, Rte reports. This is due to 'changing customer requirements'. The company employs 312 full-time people in Dublin, Limerick, Poland, China and the US.