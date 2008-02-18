Dispute over ECI jobs transferred to Flextronics

evertiq.com reported earlier that Israel based ECI Telecom plans layoffs and transferring of employees to Flextronics and that the General Federation of Labour in Israel (Histadrut) has declared a labour dispute at ECI Telecom. Now Histadrut has requested to equalize rights of employees in Petah Tikva and Ofakim in Israel.

The General Federation of Labour in Israel is in a dispute with ECI on the transfer of 650 employees to Flextronics. They are also looking to improve the rights of the 340 employees in Petah Tikva, Israel. The ECI management has earlier signed an agreement with Flextronics, Globes reports. According to the agreement, jobs at the Ofakim plant are secured for three years, but jobs are only secured for one year at the Petah Tikva plant. Therefore the Histadrut wants the same rights for both groups of employees.