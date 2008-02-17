Electronics Production | February 17, 2008
CIT to enter the EMS market
Conductive Inkjet Technology (CIT) to install first Metaljet 6000 system and offer contract manufacturing service from Cambridge UK.
Due to demand from customers CIT will now be offering a contract manufacturing facility, aimed at supplying a wide range of REED antennas and flexible circuitry to prospective purchasers of the entire system.
The new facility, which should generate significant revenues, is expected to be operational at the end of QI 2008’ says Chris Malley, the CIT CEO. "We continue to have a high level of interest in our technology from a number of leading players in the PAD industry, but until the global volume hits the expected levels, we are being asked to supply reels of product using the same equipment that they will be buying They can qualify the product, at low risk and at the same time CIT can benefit from increased efficiencies by pooling together customers volume onto a single machine”
With the US market showing a demand for a contract manufacturing service, CIT has taken on a dedicated sales force to handle this with the opening of a US sales office in Kansas.
CIT has developed LIV curable inks and technology for the direct write of conductive metals onto non-porous substrates. Printed electronics are set to change the way that low cost, disposable devices will be manufactured in the future and CIT promises to provide the lowest cost enabling technology solution for many such products, including RFID tags, smart packaging and a variety of display applications.
The newly launched MetaLJet 50 and MetaLJet 5000 platforms enable the CIT process to be used for the production at thin metal inkjet printed circuitry on sheet or reel format which is appropriate for uses ranging from PFED antennas to sensors, keypads, switches and other printed circuits.
With CIT now wholly owned by Carclo plc, all of the CIT activities are being integrated into CIT's Cambridge location. A clean manufacturing and showroom facility has been created to house both the MetaLJet 5000 sheet fed system, which has already entered production in one of Carob’s UK manufacturing plants and the first production version of
the MetaLJet CYJD system.
