Merlin Circuit in 1st UK installation<br>of M-Treat AQ hole conditioner

Merlin Circuit Technology have completed a pilot scheme to improve the processability of “high specification” laminates used for lead free assembly and High Temperature applications.

In collaboration with MacDermid plc (UK), the 1st UK installation of the M-Treat AQ hole conditioner took place on the 2nd January 2008, and was evaluated for a 4 week period. The results of the 4 week trial have demonstrated that the AQ chemistry provides a benefit when High Tg, High Td resin systems are being processed.



Andy Roberts, Merlin’s Product Engineering Manager says:-“the MacDermid AQ process offers a further refinement to our manufacturing capability, providing a wider and more consistent process window for the increasingly broad range of material types we are expected to use”