Electronics Production | February 15, 2008
Proxy Electronics to manufacture<br>Kjaerulff's STBs
Proxy have signed an agreement with the Danish company Kjaerulff 1 regarding the manufacture of a digital TV-box, supporting high definition broadcasts, HD-TV.
“We are very pleased with the trust that Kjaerulff 1 has put in us” says Jan Nilsson, Production Director of Proxy Electronics. “It is a challenge to bring this newly designed box to high volume production in such a short time span but that is also a distinguishing mark of Proxy – to provide short time-to-market for technically advanced products”.
Jan Nilsson concludes, “Another interesting aspect of the box is that it may become the first set top box to qualify for the Nordic eco-label The Swan, with low stand-by power consumption and carefully selected materials”.
Kjaerulff 1 is a supplier of signal reception equipment for satellite, cable, terrestrial and IP platforms in the Nordic countries. The company develops and markets equipment and accessories for the transmission, processing, reception and use of digital video, audio and data signals. The company has more than 150 employees and its head office is located in Odense on Funen.
Jan Nilsson concludes, “Another interesting aspect of the box is that it may become the first set top box to qualify for the Nordic eco-label The Swan, with low stand-by power consumption and carefully selected materials”.
Kjaerulff 1 is a supplier of signal reception equipment for satellite, cable, terrestrial and IP platforms in the Nordic countries. The company develops and markets equipment and accessories for the transmission, processing, reception and use of digital video, audio and data signals. The company has more than 150 employees and its head office is located in Odense on Funen.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments