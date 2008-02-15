Proxy Electronics to manufacture<br>Kjaerulff's STBs

Proxy have signed an agreement with the Danish company Kjaerulff 1 regarding the manufacture of a digital TV-box, supporting high definition broadcasts, HD-TV.

“We are very pleased with the trust that Kjaerulff 1 has put in us” says Jan Nilsson, Production Director of Proxy Electronics. “It is a challenge to bring this newly designed box to high volume production in such a short time span but that is also a distinguishing mark of Proxy – to provide short time-to-market for technically advanced products”.



Jan Nilsson concludes, “Another interesting aspect of the box is that it may become the first set top box to qualify for the Nordic eco-label The Swan, with low stand-by power consumption and carefully selected materials”.



Kjaerulff 1 is a supplier of signal reception equipment for satellite, cable, terrestrial and IP platforms in the Nordic countries. The company develops and markets equipment and accessories for the transmission, processing, reception and use of digital video, audio and data signals. The company has more than 150 employees and its head office is located in Odense on Funen.