Gleichmann and Solomon sign distribution agreement

Gleichmann Electronics has signed a pan European distribution agreement with Solomon Systech.

Solomon Systech has evolved as the largest Chinese fabless semiconductor manufacturer and Patrick Nolan, European Director of Solomon Systech, places the company’s presence in Europe in the foreground during the next years of expansion. “In the past, we already had some local distributors, but in important countries such as Germany, France and Turkey or in regions such as Eastern Europe a technically competent and logistically strong partner was missing.” According to Nolan, the selection of Gleichmann Electronics was based particularly on the product and broad technical applications competence in the area of displays, which Gleichmann Electronics in the past 25 years has continuously built-up and expanded. “The determining factor for us was that Gleichmann Electronics, like Solomon Systech, is focused on only a few market segments in which they have a significantly above average, technical know-how. According to our experience, continuous top performance in design, consulting and service over a long period of time can only be provided by companies that are focused. At a first glance, this may appear to be a conservative attitude, but in the end all parties benefit from it, particularly the customers.”



Kristian Sans, European Product Manager of Gleichmann Electronics, responsible for the marketing of Solomon Systech products, sees this as a win-win situation for all parties. “As authorized distribution partner of manufacturers such as Ampire, Alder, AUO, Clover, Elec & Eltek, eTurboTouch, Hantouch, Harvatek, Hexa-Chain, i-sft, Kontron, Microtouch, NEC Electronics, Promate, Truly and Zytronic, we have set ourselves the goal of being able to offer our customers in the area of displays complete solutions, including customer specific control right up to complete display designs. Therefore, the display driver ICs and the graphic controller family from Solomon Systech are an optimal addition to our existing portfolio of microcontrollers, displays and optoelectronics.”