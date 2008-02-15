Electronics Production | February 15, 2008
ACW Technology wins major<br>contract from Thales
ACW Technology wins major contract from Thales for British Army's new surveillance system and range finder.
Earlier today Defence Secretary Des Browne announced details of Thales' £30m contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply the latest version of its Joint-Target Acquisition System (J-TAS) to meet the MoD’s Surveillance System and Range Finding (SSARF) requirement. In connection with this contract, UK-based CEM ACW Technology Ltd has been selected by Thales to supply fully tested printed circuit boards assemblies (PCBAs) for the state-of-the-art target locator system. ACW will conduct the PCBA manufacturing at its facility in Tonypandy, South Wales before delivering to Thales UK's optronics operation in Glasgow, where Thales will complete the final assembly of the product.
ACW Technology Ltd has been selected by Thales UK to supply fully tested printed circuit boards assemblies (PCBAs) for a new state-of-the-art target locator system, known as Surveillance System and Range Finder (SSARF), for the UK's front line forces.
ACW has helped develop and produce four separate PCBs, which will form part of the new SSARF product, to be built at Thales' optronics facility in Glasgow. Each of these boards has undergone extensive design and testing, with ACW and Thales engineers working closely together. The SSARF PCBs will be made at ACW Technology's Wales factory in Tonypandy, South Wales.
ACW is a preferred supplier to Thales; this contract with ACW together with many others, have helped to secure employment for ACW's Southampton and Wales factories.
Owen Reeves, Managing Director, ACW Technology, says: "We are very pleased to have worked closely with the Thales UK team in Glasgow to deliver PCBAs for the SSARF product. ACW's attention to detail, focus on customer needs and our highly trained staff, in both UK manufacturing sites, offer Thales great solutions for its manufacturing."
