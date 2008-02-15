Agilent Technologies to Release Boundary Scan-VTEP Hybrid

Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that it will offer in-circuit test (ICT) users an innovative way to test their printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) in a limited access environment without sacrificing test coverage or time-to-market -- while simultaneously saving on fixture cost and reducing test resources.

The technology is a hybrid between two established test methodologies in today’s electronic manufacturing test environment: Boundary Scan and VTEP vectorless testing. The result is a tool that combines the standardized, limited access, digital stimulus capability of Boundary Scan with the industry-leading vectorless simplicity of VTEP. Agilent has a proven track record of technological leadership in both of these arenas, spanning more than two decades.



This technology has profound implications on cost and quality. Manufacturers of PCBAs now have the option to design circuit boards with less electrical test access, thus saving on fixture cost and reducing test resources. Also, fewer probes in the test fixtures mean reduced strain on the PCBAs.



“Industry trends are pointing to shorter design cycles with each new generation of products incorporating more features and more advanced technology,” said Adrian Cheong, ICT marketing manager with Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division. “We are standing at the threshold where conventional in-circuit test methods can no longer keep up with these technology advances.



“Agilent is committed to delivering real solutions that can meet the cost pressures of today’s manufacturing environment. This technology builds on previous Agilent innovations in ICT such as VTEP v2.0, Bead Probe Technology, and our 1149.6 capability. Our customers depend on Agilent innovation to meet the test challenges of today’s PCBAs.”