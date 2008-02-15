Asymtek signs new distributor agreements<br>with AMB Technic and Norana

Asymtek extends its sales and support organization in Poland and Turkey by signing an agreement with AMB Technic and Norana.

Asymtek, a Nordson company, announces the addition of two new distributors to market its automated fluid dispensing and conformal coating systems throughout Poland and Turkey. AMB Technic, headquartered in Kolo, Poland, and Norana, headquartered in Izmir, Turkey, will provide Asymtek’s customers with sales support, lab testing, on-site equipment service, and training. Both distributors have a local, experienced technical service staff with comprehensive customer support programs.



“Both AMB and NORANA are well acquainted with dispensing technologies, and have always demonstrated a strong commitment to customer service,” explains Jacques Mycke, Asymtek’s regional sales manager for Eastern Europe. “We are pleased to have them join our growing team of sales representatives.”