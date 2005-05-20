Chomerics appoints new Sales Director

Chomerics, the world’s largest provider of EMI shielding materials, has appointed Lionel Delorme as it’s new Sales Manager for the European markets.

Lionel former worked as Sales Manager for Powerwave and has also worked for M/A-COM (Tyco Electronics).



Delorme will be based in Paris and his focus will be in telecom- and automotive products although Chomerics’s products are represented across a wide range of markets.