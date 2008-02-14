Prysmian wins €35m cable contract in Libya

Prysmian Cables & Systems has announced a major contract for the supply of telecommunication cables to Libya.

The contract, with Libyan General Post and Telecommunications Company (GPTC), will involve the provision of a wide range of cable types into the network of the national carrier. The deal, which has an overall value of more than 35 million euro, will see Prysmian supplying cable for both underground and aerial deployment in various configurations based upon GPTC specifications.



"We are extremely pleased to be continuing our long history of working with GPTC and supporting them in the ongoing expansion of their national network," commented Giovanni B. Scotti, director of Prysmian's global telecom business.



Franco Carini, CEO of Prysmian Italy added: "We are currently nearing completion of a earlier contract for the delivery of more than 6000km of optical cable into the Libyan national network. Today's announcement emphasises the commitment of GPTC to the further growth of their network and to the significant part that Prysmian is playing in this".



Deliveries are scheduled to start in February and continue for a period of approximately 12 months.