Foxconn plant in Kutna Hora,<br>CR almost completed

EMS provider Foxconn has almost completed the construction of its plant in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic.

This plant will mainly produce LCD screens and will employ 1200 people by the end of 2008. 5000 employees will work at the plant when running on full capacity, Prague Daily Monitor reports. Construction of the plant is a bit delayed due to lack of building materials. The production should start in April this year.