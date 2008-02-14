Former Intersil boss new CEO of Freescale

Freescale Semiconductor today named Rich Beyer chairman and CEO of the company, effective March 2008. Mr. Beyer comes to Freescale from Intersil Corporation, where he was CEO and a member of its board of directors.

He will be based in Austin, TX. Mr. Beyer succeeds Michel Mayer, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board and CEO until the transition is effective in March 2008. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Rich to Freescale,” said Daniel F. Akerson, director of Freescale Semiconductor and managing director of The Carlyle Group.



“He is uniquely qualified to build upon Freescale's success and drive the long-term execution of our strategic plan. He is a strong leader with a proven track record in delivering above-market revenue growth and profitability, and Intersil's track record with Rich at the helm has been remarkable. With Freescale's unparalleled technology base, superb management team, strong customer relationships and substantial financial resources, Rich is well equipped to drive significant organic and acquisitive growth while continuing to improve profitability at Freescale.”



“This is a tremendous opportunity to lead a world-class company and its talented team of professionals through the next stage of growth,” said Mr. Beyer. “The breadth and depth of Freescale's technology, its market leadership positions and the strength of its global customer base provide an exceptional foundation for the company's future success. I look forward to working with the entire Freescale team to build on the long-standing culture of innovation and to solidify our position as a pre-eminent designer and manufacturer of semiconductor solutions.”