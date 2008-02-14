Foxconn may acquire plant from Changhong

According to a local report in the Čzech Republic, Foxconn may acquire a plant from Changhong.

evertiq.com reported yesterday that EMS provider Foxconn wants to set up a third plant in Czech Republic. According to speculation in Czech, Foxconn may acquire the Nymburk plant in Central Bohemia which today belongs to the Asian TV producer Changhong.