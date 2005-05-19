Sanmina-SCI expands operations and capabilities in Sweden

Sanmina-SCI expands operations and capabilities in Ornskoldsvik plant. The investments made during 2004 have been sucessful and operations have grown with 30%.

Sanmina-SCI now adds additional Business Development resources, and in addition to facility retrofit and adjustments, production capabilities and capacity has been increased with AOI and Selective soldering. These steps will position the plant as an Industrialization and Gateway facility for larger Medical and Industrial projects where parts of the volume production is located in lowcost regions.