UPG & Amphenol in connector deal

Universal Power Group, Inc. (UPG) has entered into a manufacturing and sales agreement with Tuchel Electronics, a division of Amphenol Corporation, under which Amphenol will design, develop and manufacture connectors for UPG’s line of sealed lead-acid batteries.

Universal Power Group, Inc., is a provider of third-party logistics and supply chain management services, and a global distributor of batteries, security products and related portable power products.



The Amphenol connectors will be sold under the UPG UNIVERSAL brand. Outfitting UPG’s SLA batteries with these connectors is expected to reduce the risk of injuries resulting from improper installation of batteries, as the connectors eliminate the need for specific tools typically required to remove and install the batteries. In addition, they will reduce the time required to change out the batteries.



SLA batteries are used in a broad spectrum of markets, including automotive, marine, security, consumer electronics, electric wheelchairs and other mobility items. Under the agreement, UPG will be the exclusive provider of Amphenol connectors to the wheelchair and medical mobility markets during the base term. The base term is three years and the agreement is renewable for successive one-year terms.