Solon builds plant in Italy

Solon S.p.A. the Italian subisidiary of Solon, Berlin/ Germany, and the largest manufacturer of photovoltaic modules in Italy is strengthening its position in the growing Italian photovoltaic market by building a new production site for solar modules in Carmignano di Brenta, Province of Padova.

The new factory will have an annual capacity of 120 Megawatts bringing up the total production capacity of the company to 150 Megawatts by the end of 2008. In the course of this expansion, 200 additional jobs will be created at the Carmignano site, raising the total number of employees to 300 by the end of 2008. The total investment for the expansion will amount to 25 Mio. Euro.



The works for the construction of the new production site started in January 2008. The first of the three double production lines, totally automated, will be ramped up until the end of the first half of 2008, while the completion of the total installation is scheduled for December 2008.



The new production site will be dedicated to the production of Solon P 220 solar modules as well as modules for the Solon mover, a double axis tracking system designed for large solar power plants. The existing production site operated by Solon S.p.A. in San Pietro in Gù with an annual production capacity of 30 Megawatts will, in the future, mainly be used for the production of custom-made solar modules.