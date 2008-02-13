Electronics Production | February 13, 2008
Sentica Partners buys majority of Darekon
The Finnish private equity investor Sentica Partners has acquired 60 percent of Oy Darekon Ltd. The previous owners of the company, Mr. Kai Orpo and Mr. Henri Orpo, remain as minority shareholders through their company Dinos Investment Oy.
The focus customer sectors of Darekon are medical and industrial electronics, where outsourcing is still increasing. The transaction is aiming at expanding and developing Darekon´s operations through both organic growth and acquisitions. The goal of the company is to become the leading contract manufacturer of medical electronics in the Nordic region.
Darekon is developing and manufacturing electronics products in cooperation with their clients. The customers include leading manufacturers of medical devices and industrial electronics, who demand high quality, prompt deliveries and flexibility from their contract manufacturers. The production plants of Darekon are located in Haapavesi and Savonranta, Finland, and in Gdansk, Poland. In 2007 net sales of the company amounted to 23 MEUR and the operation was profitable. Darekon employs over 200 people.
”Darekon is the first investee company of our new healthcare technology fund – fitting perfectly into the fund’s investment strategy to invest in companies with strong outlook for both organic and growth driven by acquisitions. Also investee companies should be able to actively participate in sector consolidation. In medical electronics the production is focusing on technically demanding products for global markets. The level of outsourcing in medical products is still low compared to other customer sectors, which will enhance the growth. Further growth is accelerated by the trend where clients are outsourcing manufacturing of complete products and not only parts of the end product. Summarized there are very interesting growth drivers for the company both in Finland and in nearby markets”, states Mr. Christer Niemi, Head of Healthcare technology in Sentica, who also is the new chairman of the board in Darekon.
According to Mr. Kai Orpo, who continues as Managing Director of Darekon, Sentica Partners will strengthen the resources needed to develop the operation and to improve the competitiveness of the company. “I believe that this transaction will enable us to invest in growth and development of the company and thereby to offer even higher quality services to our customers in the future”, says Mr. Orpo.
