Elcoteq in co-operation with Wipro

According to Elcoteq India offers many opportunities in the area of design and is still one of the most cost-competitive destinations for design and manufacturing.

It has been shown that total cost of ownership can be reduced and the manufacturing process optimized if the design of a product takes place in conjunction with the team involved in its manufacture. Integrated electronics manufacturing services (IEMS) companies, like Elcoteq, believe that working with partners from design through the entire life-cycle of a product can improve product quality and time-to-market while significantly reducing total cost of ownership. To that end, Elcoteq has developed a cooperation agreement with design expert Wipro Limited. Wipro is a provider of IT solutions and services for the corporate segment in India, North America, Europe, and Japan. They offer system integration, network integration, software solutions, and IT services, which integrate perfectly with Elcoteq’s communications network product design and manufacturing. Elcoteq’s India plant is located a short distance from Wipro’s Bangalore design campus.



Through this new partnership, Elcoteq can enlarge its design capabilities and expand the services it can offer its customers.