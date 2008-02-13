Proxy Electronics in co-operation<br>with UR Group

Proxy Electronics and UR Group have announced the signing of a new collaboration agreement which will provide UR Group with a production partner for its power supply products.

Proxy Electronics will have access to the wide range of power systems and subassemblies available through UR’s pan-European network and will manufacture many of the UR Group’s designed VAR power products.



As a result of this agreement UR Group will be Proxy’s preferred supply chain management partner for its products.



“Through its co-operation with UR Group, Proxy will get direct access to potential customers across Europe and this will result in new business opportunities. Everyone at Proxy is looking forward to working in close co-operation with a supplier which has a strong portfolio and very good knowledge of the market place”: said Stefan Jakobsson, Managing Director at Proxy Electronics.



“Through Proxy Electronics we will be able to get our custom parts out to our customers much faster. It also gives UR Group a European alternative for production, for Proxy has significant experience in the design, production and testing of power-related products. This strengthens our position in the European power arena”: said Joe Matano, Director of Power Solutions for UR Group.