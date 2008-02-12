LG looking to increase on outsourcing

South Korea's LG Electronics plans to outsource some more handset production in 2008 due to the rapid sales growth that the company is going through.

"Starting this year, we will take outsourcing more seriously", Chang Ma, LG's vice president for marketing strategy said.



Like its rival Samsung Electronics, LG has retained a vast share of its production, according to Reuters. Some of the European and US based cell phone makers have outsourced more than half of their production to EMS Companies such as Flextronics, Foxconn and Elcoteq, Reuters reports. According to Mr. Ma the company has no intention to enter the ultra low-end of the market for phones which today sells for less than €30.