Plexus names Silica “Semiconductor Distributor”

Silica has received the ultimate accolade from one of its key customers. Plexus, has awarded the UK Team with its “Semiconductor Supplier of the Year Award” and their “Supply Chain Partner Award” in recognition of its exceptional performance during last year.

The awards, which are judged against a range of performance indicators that cover key issues such as pricing, delivery and customer service, have been presented to the Silica Team by Willie MacKinnon, UK Managing Director at Plexus’ annual award reception in Kelso.



Paul March, Sales Manager Silica UK, said: “This award recognises not only our performance in terms of volume of sales, but also the dedication and commitment of the company’s employees who have gone out of their way to ensure the continuation of our successful partnership. Silica has proven that it is more than capable of hitting Plexus' high vendor management standards. These include quote response time, on-time delivery and quality of shipment. We have consistently achieved their delivery criteria and Plexus can rely on a distributor who understands their business requirements.” Commenting on the award, he adds: “I can’t think of a better incentive for us to maintain, if not improve, our high standards and continue to reinforce our long-term relationship with Plexus.”



Mike Archenhold, UK Materials Director, added: “These awards recognise the strategic, operational and technical competence to Plexus. It demonstrates commitment to our Supply Chain deployment models, pro-active cost reduction and collaborative business development for current and new customers.”