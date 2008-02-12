Intel office raided by EU authorities

US chip maker Intel has been raided by European Union competition regulators amid claims it abused its market position.

The regulators raided the company's office in Munich, Germany. Intel has been accused of trying to abuse its dominant market position by selling its products below cost price and making cash payments to customers. The investigation started after a complaint that Intel has been engaged in anti-competitive action against AMD. Intel faces a closed hearing in Brussels in March on the charges, according to a Reuters report.