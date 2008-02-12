Peter Jordan GmbH to insolvency

Peter Jordan GmbH, a Germany based distributor of material and machinery equipment for the electronics manufacturing and PCB industry, has been taken to insolvency.

The company went to insolvency on January 30 2008. The administrators are trying to find any buyer of the operation. The deadline is March 30 2008. Peter Jordan GmbH was founded in 1953. It is situated in Offenbach am Main, Germany.