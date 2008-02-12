Foxconn January revenue down 29%

Taiwanese EMS giant Foxconn Electronics posted revenues of US$3.29 billion in January 2008, up 20% on year. But it went down from December 2007.

According to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange the revenue was down 29.6% from December 2007. Networking devices, optoelectronics products and handsets are seen as growth drivers for Foxconn in 2008, DigiTimes reports quoting EDN.