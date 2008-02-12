Note profit improved despite lower volumes in the second half-year

Sweden based EMS provider has posted a sales increased to SEK 1,743.8 (1,741.5) m in the second half-year. Operating profit improved by 8% to SEK 111.9 (103.6) m. Operating margin grew to 6.4% (5.9%)

Profit after financial items was SEK 103.8 (96.2) m. Profit after tax amounted to SEK 78.2 (68.6) m. Cash flow after investments was SEK -0.5 (24.8) m. Intensified, methodical implementation of NearsourcingTM, NOTE’s business model, based on volume production in costs-efficient countries, the implementation of the NOTEfied preferred parts database and cost-efficient development work close to the customer, which cuts customers’ time to market



For the Fourth quarter sales reduced by 6% to SEK 458.6 (488.5) m. Operating profit was SEK 28.5 (33.8) m. Operating margin reduced to 6.2% (6.9%). Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 26.6 (32.4) m

Profit after tax was SEK 21.0 (22.7) m. Cash flow after investments stood at -34.8 (41.4) m.