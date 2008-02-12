Electronics Production | February 12, 2008
EMS Technologies acquires Åkerströms Trux
US based EMS Technologies, Inc., acquires Åkerströms Trux AB, of Stockholm, Sweden, from BrainHeart Capital, for approximately $15.5 million.
EMS expects the acquisition to accelerate the market share growth of EMS’s LXE business for vehicle-mount computers (VMC’s) used in warehousing and distribution applications globally, by leveraging the strengths of two leaders in key industrial mobile computer markets.
Åkerströms Trux, a VMC specialist in the Nordic region, brings to LXE a new, market-ready Windows XP-based product line targeted at customers running advanced wireless applications in demanding warehousing and production environments.
“This is an important acquisition for EMS for two key reasons. First, it gives our LXE business a boost in the high-growth European market at a time when the EMEA and Asia markets are outpacing growth in the Americas. Second, it immediately provides LXE with a best-in-class product offering, which serves our combined customer base,” says EMS Technologies’ President and CEO Paul Domorski.
“We are very pleased with the transaction and believe that EMS/LXE is a perfect home for Åkerströms Trux. The Trux business has enjoyed positive development in later years and will continue to grow being part of the world market leader in vehicle-mount computers,” says Kent Sander, Senior Partner at BrainHeart Capital.
Jim Childress, president of LXE, adds, “The addition of the Trux product line instantly strengthens our vehicle-mounted thick client offering -- a growing segment of the market driven by customers deploying advanced applications and standardizing their IT infrastructure.” He adds, “In the next few months, we will focus on fully integrating the Trux capabilities into our organization, as we look to maximize Åkerström Trux’s significant sales channels in the Nordic region, Europe and the United States.”
Åkerströms Trux President Erik Lindquist has been appointed country manager for LXE Scandinavia, with responsibility for the Nordic countries. Other members of the Åkerströms Trux management team will assume key sales, operations, and development roles in the combined company. According to Lindquist, customers will see immediate benefits.
”We recognize LXE is a market leader. We can now leverage LXE’s global sales and support channels to service our customers. Together, we can take a broader range of products to a larger set of customers. We see only benefits from this acquisition,” says Lindquist.
According to EMS, the acquisition will be accretive in 2009 and 2010, and will not materially affect 2008 guidance.
Venture Data Corp. (VDC) reports that LXE is the worldwide vehicle-mount computer (VMC) market leader in distribution environments, with a 23-percent market share. LXE is also a recognized leader in VMC solutions for container ports worldwide. The largest of EMS Technologies’ businesses, LXE has exhibited consistent double-digit organic growth over the past four years. VDC estimates that the worldwide market for rugged vehicle-mount computers was $600 million in 2006.
