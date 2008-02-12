Philips to close US lighting components plant

Later this year Holland based Philips Lighting Electronics plans to close down its Advance Transformer lighting components plant in Boscobel, North America.

188 people will be redundant. The layoffs are expected to begin in April this year and will last i September 30. Advance Transformer will transfer its remaining manufacturing from the Boscobel plant to Juarez in Mexico, La Crosse Tribune reports.