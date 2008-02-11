SKY MobileMedia in partnership<br>with Flextronics

SKY MobileMedia has partnered with Flextronics to develop a fully-tested, production ready reference handset based on TI's LoCosto(TM) single-chip GPRS hardware platform.

The GSM/GPRS solution consists of the SKY-MAP(TM) Mobile Applications Software Platform pre-integrated on a form-factor reference phone that is ready to be customized and manufactured for OEM customers' handset programs.



As part of the reference handset program, SKY, Flextronics, and TI are cooperating to fully test the reference handset to simplify and reduce final OEM and operator acceptance testing. Handset robustness testing, lab IOT testing, and live network field testing on numerous Asian, European, and North American wireless operator networks are currently underway. This extensive system-level testing will provide OEMs with a mature, pre-validated handset solution that can be rapidly deployed in production handsets worldwide.



"The combination of SKY-MAP pre-integrated with Flextronics Mobile's reference phone based on TI's LoCosto platform is a powerful solution for handset OEMs seeking to deploy a robust hardware and software platform," said Martin Fichter, Senior Vice President, Mobile Design and Technology at Flextronics. "Rapid time-to-market is essential for our customers, and this pre-integrated, pre-validated handset platform will enable OEMs to quickly launch new feature phones into diverse geographic markets."



"Texas Instruments is pleased that Flextronics and SKY MobileMedia have chosen the LoCosto platform for this reference handset program," said Victor Epifani, General Manager, GSM/GPRS/Edge business at TI. "Our customers will greatly benefit from the extensive handset pre-validation and IOT efforts underway, enabling them to rapidly launch new LoCosto platform-based phones worldwide."



Additionally, modular SKY-MAP components can be easily added or removed, enabling handset OEMs to rapidly design and test highly-differentiated and uniquely branded handsets based on Flextronics' reference phone.



"The LoCosto platform is the market leader for low-cost feature phones, and SKY-MAP has established itself as the leading applications software platform for this solution," said Naser Partovi, CEO of SKY MobileMedia. "Together with Flextronics, SKY is proud to offer OEMs a truly flexible and customizable LoCosto platform-based handset solution that can be tailored to meet any set of operator requirements and can scale to cover multiple mass-market handset segments."