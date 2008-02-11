Electronics Production | February 11, 2008
SKY MobileMedia in partnership<br>with Flextronics
SKY MobileMedia has partnered with Flextronics to develop a fully-tested, production ready reference handset based on TI's LoCosto(TM) single-chip GPRS hardware platform.
The GSM/GPRS solution consists of the SKY-MAP(TM) Mobile Applications Software Platform pre-integrated on a form-factor reference phone that is ready to be customized and manufactured for OEM customers' handset programs.
As part of the reference handset program, SKY, Flextronics, and TI are cooperating to fully test the reference handset to simplify and reduce final OEM and operator acceptance testing. Handset robustness testing, lab IOT testing, and live network field testing on numerous Asian, European, and North American wireless operator networks are currently underway. This extensive system-level testing will provide OEMs with a mature, pre-validated handset solution that can be rapidly deployed in production handsets worldwide.
"The combination of SKY-MAP pre-integrated with Flextronics Mobile's reference phone based on TI's LoCosto platform is a powerful solution for handset OEMs seeking to deploy a robust hardware and software platform," said Martin Fichter, Senior Vice President, Mobile Design and Technology at Flextronics. "Rapid time-to-market is essential for our customers, and this pre-integrated, pre-validated handset platform will enable OEMs to quickly launch new feature phones into diverse geographic markets."
"Texas Instruments is pleased that Flextronics and SKY MobileMedia have chosen the LoCosto platform for this reference handset program," said Victor Epifani, General Manager, GSM/GPRS/Edge business at TI. "Our customers will greatly benefit from the extensive handset pre-validation and IOT efforts underway, enabling them to rapidly launch new LoCosto platform-based phones worldwide."
Additionally, modular SKY-MAP components can be easily added or removed, enabling handset OEMs to rapidly design and test highly-differentiated and uniquely branded handsets based on Flextronics' reference phone.
"The LoCosto platform is the market leader for low-cost feature phones, and SKY-MAP has established itself as the leading applications software platform for this solution," said Naser Partovi, CEO of SKY MobileMedia. "Together with Flextronics, SKY is proud to offer OEMs a truly flexible and customizable LoCosto platform-based handset solution that can be tailored to meet any set of operator requirements and can scale to cover multiple mass-market handset segments."
As part of the reference handset program, SKY, Flextronics, and TI are cooperating to fully test the reference handset to simplify and reduce final OEM and operator acceptance testing. Handset robustness testing, lab IOT testing, and live network field testing on numerous Asian, European, and North American wireless operator networks are currently underway. This extensive system-level testing will provide OEMs with a mature, pre-validated handset solution that can be rapidly deployed in production handsets worldwide.
"The combination of SKY-MAP pre-integrated with Flextronics Mobile's reference phone based on TI's LoCosto platform is a powerful solution for handset OEMs seeking to deploy a robust hardware and software platform," said Martin Fichter, Senior Vice President, Mobile Design and Technology at Flextronics. "Rapid time-to-market is essential for our customers, and this pre-integrated, pre-validated handset platform will enable OEMs to quickly launch new feature phones into diverse geographic markets."
"Texas Instruments is pleased that Flextronics and SKY MobileMedia have chosen the LoCosto platform for this reference handset program," said Victor Epifani, General Manager, GSM/GPRS/Edge business at TI. "Our customers will greatly benefit from the extensive handset pre-validation and IOT efforts underway, enabling them to rapidly launch new LoCosto platform-based phones worldwide."
Additionally, modular SKY-MAP components can be easily added or removed, enabling handset OEMs to rapidly design and test highly-differentiated and uniquely branded handsets based on Flextronics' reference phone.
"The LoCosto platform is the market leader for low-cost feature phones, and SKY-MAP has established itself as the leading applications software platform for this solution," said Naser Partovi, CEO of SKY MobileMedia. "Together with Flextronics, SKY is proud to offer OEMs a truly flexible and customizable LoCosto platform-based handset solution that can be tailored to meet any set of operator requirements and can scale to cover multiple mass-market handset segments."
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments