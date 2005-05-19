EDO MBM invests in new Etch/Strip line

One of Europe's leading flexible circuit providers, EDO MBM Technology Ltd. in England has invested in a new Etching/Stripping line from CEMCO.

CEMCO delivers the new Etching/Stripping line with a new Chemical Clean system. This deal is only one in a row of equipment investments for EDO MBM.



EDO MBM is supplying flex/rigid PCBs to the defence, data processing, telecommunications and electronic equipment markets.