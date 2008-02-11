Laird Technologies buys Ezurio

Laird Technologies, Inc., a specialist in the design and supply of critical components and systems for advanced electronics and wireless products, acquires Ezurio, Ltd., a privately-held supplier of short range wireless M2M (Machine-to-Machine) solutions.

Ezurio’s sales revenues in the 12 months ending December 31, 2007, were approximately $8 million – an increase of 24% over the same period in 2006. Ezurio is a supplier of Bluetooth and 802.11 (WiFi) embedded RF modules, as well as M2M solutions for wireless data communication applications serving the retail, automotive, healthcare, and other market segments including EPOS (Electronic Point of Sale). RF modules allow customers to incorporate wireless data communications solutions into their products.



“Laird Technologies continues to broaden its range of electronic components and systems offered to customers, both through acquisition and organic growth,” according to Laird Technologies CEO Martin Rapp. “The acquisition of Ezurio further enhances our position in the supply of customized wireless communications systems for customers who want their products to communicate wirelessly but don’t have an internal wireless development group.”



“Ezurio is very excited to become a part of Laird Technologies,” said Chris Shannon, Ezurio CEO. “By combining Ezurio’s and Laird Technologies’ RF products and delivering them through Laird Technologies’ massive global presence, we will be able to continue our explosive growth in supplying technologically advanced wireless modules that deliver M2M solutions to OEMs globally.”



Laird Technologies designs and supplies customized performance-critical products for wireless and other advanced electronics applications.