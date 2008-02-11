Göpel upgrades AOI system for small structures

Setting new standards in AOI the OptiCon AOI systems from GOEPEL electronic now include inspection of 01005 components as well as solder joints of 0.3mm pitch raster as standard.

This inspection scope extension is achieved by an increase in lens resolution in the camera module. The result is an essential improvement in detail recognition for the inspection of smallest structures. The custom-designed telecentric lens which offers image recording independent from the components’ position and height extension has been retained.



This performance increase is enabled by the utilisation of a pixel-adapted lens, whose optical design has been adjusted to the pixel geometry of the CCD matrix. By a characteristic optimised image transformation a resolution of 10.5µm per pixel is achieved which results in an increase in reliability of the respective recognition algorithm.