Electronics Production | February 11, 2008
Siplace future proofs TTems UK growth
Siemens Automation & Drives – EA announces that one of the UK’s EMS providers, TT electronic manufacturing services (TTems) has made a investment in its future with Siplace.
When TTems looked to upgrade its facility in Rogerstone, South Wales and increase the surface mount capability by 25%, they turned to Siemens UK and Ireland Siplace team.
Already a Siemens customer, this latest investment in Siplace equipment is part of TTems strategy to prepare their facilities for future growth and includes the addition of a complete new line. Four out of five lines at Rogerstone are now entirely Siplace. “When we embarked on this second round of investment our engineering team had high expectations in terms of the efficiency, flexibility, quality and yield required from our placement solutions,” explains Managing Director, Andrew Cox. “We also needed to add superior 01005 component placement performance. From previous experience we knew that Siplace equipment could fulfil these criteria, whilst at the same time Siemens would provide the levels of local, on-site service and support we demand in order to fulfil our own customer expectations and remain competitive.”
The full extent of TTems investment with Siemens includes upgrading existing Siplace equipment, a complete software upgrade and the purchase of two new Siplace D3 machines for the latest production line. Launched in 2006, the Siplace D-Series represents the Siplace compact platform, incorporating high-tech innovations for both standard and high-performance applications and providing the best price-performance ratio on the market.
“TTems required a high-performance solution that incorporated the very latest time and cost reducing technology, so the Siplace D3 was an obvious choice,” said TTems Account Manager, Derick Cullen of Siemens Automation & Drives. “Together with the unprecedented level of quality offered by Siplace, the D-Series will provide a reliable platform to support the level of product changeover and diversity of product required by TTems customers, now and well into the future. With investment also in machine upgrades and the latest Siplace software across the four Siplace lines, TTems has ensured placement solutions that will pay for themselves over and over again, providing lowest cost of ownership and a significant return on investment.”
Already a Siemens customer, this latest investment in Siplace equipment is part of TTems strategy to prepare their facilities for future growth and includes the addition of a complete new line. Four out of five lines at Rogerstone are now entirely Siplace. “When we embarked on this second round of investment our engineering team had high expectations in terms of the efficiency, flexibility, quality and yield required from our placement solutions,” explains Managing Director, Andrew Cox. “We also needed to add superior 01005 component placement performance. From previous experience we knew that Siplace equipment could fulfil these criteria, whilst at the same time Siemens would provide the levels of local, on-site service and support we demand in order to fulfil our own customer expectations and remain competitive.”
The full extent of TTems investment with Siemens includes upgrading existing Siplace equipment, a complete software upgrade and the purchase of two new Siplace D3 machines for the latest production line. Launched in 2006, the Siplace D-Series represents the Siplace compact platform, incorporating high-tech innovations for both standard and high-performance applications and providing the best price-performance ratio on the market.
“TTems required a high-performance solution that incorporated the very latest time and cost reducing technology, so the Siplace D3 was an obvious choice,” said TTems Account Manager, Derick Cullen of Siemens Automation & Drives. “Together with the unprecedented level of quality offered by Siplace, the D-Series will provide a reliable platform to support the level of product changeover and diversity of product required by TTems customers, now and well into the future. With investment also in machine upgrades and the latest Siplace software across the four Siplace lines, TTems has ensured placement solutions that will pay for themselves over and over again, providing lowest cost of ownership and a significant return on investment.”
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments