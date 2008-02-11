Siplace future proofs TTems UK growth

Siemens Automation & Drives – EA announces that one of the UK’s EMS providers, TT electronic manufacturing services (TTems) has made a investment in its future with Siplace.

When TTems looked to upgrade its facility in Rogerstone, South Wales and increase the surface mount capability by 25%, they turned to Siemens UK and Ireland Siplace team.



Already a Siemens customer, this latest investment in Siplace equipment is part of TTems strategy to prepare their facilities for future growth and includes the addition of a complete new line. Four out of five lines at Rogerstone are now entirely Siplace. “When we embarked on this second round of investment our engineering team had high expectations in terms of the efficiency, flexibility, quality and yield required from our placement solutions,” explains Managing Director, Andrew Cox. “We also needed to add superior 01005 component placement performance. From previous experience we knew that Siplace equipment could fulfil these criteria, whilst at the same time Siemens would provide the levels of local, on-site service and support we demand in order to fulfil our own customer expectations and remain competitive.”



The full extent of TTems investment with Siemens includes upgrading existing Siplace equipment, a complete software upgrade and the purchase of two new Siplace D3 machines for the latest production line. Launched in 2006, the Siplace D-Series represents the Siplace compact platform, incorporating high-tech innovations for both standard and high-performance applications and providing the best price-performance ratio on the market.



“TTems required a high-performance solution that incorporated the very latest time and cost reducing technology, so the Siplace D3 was an obvious choice,” said TTems Account Manager, Derick Cullen of Siemens Automation & Drives. “Together with the unprecedented level of quality offered by Siplace, the D-Series will provide a reliable platform to support the level of product changeover and diversity of product required by TTems customers, now and well into the future. With investment also in machine upgrades and the latest Siplace software across the four Siplace lines, TTems has ensured placement solutions that will pay for themselves over and over again, providing lowest cost of ownership and a significant return on investment.”