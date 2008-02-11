PCB | February 11, 2008
Ormecon’s Nanofinish going commercial
During early February, 3 PCB manufacturers released the final pilot scale sample finishes and decided to go commercial.
A US based PCB manufacturer is going to start commercial use in full scale directly after a line will have been installed which is actually under discussion. The intended capacity for this product line will be 50,000 ft² per month at the beginning. A Chinese PCB manufacturer will run production scale tests soon after Chinese New Year for sampling their end customers in one of their lines (500 litre tanks); the first phase capacity of the line will be 120,000 ft² per month. A third customer in Asia has successfully sampled their end customers and decided to start with a small production line with a capacity of 20,000 ft² per month.
Different to the first three lines which have been installed or are under installation in Korea (Yoojin), Germany (ggp Peters) and China (Quan Yi Xing) – the above mentioned three PCB manufacturers already have passed a first and second phase of sampling and testing, including at end customers, and are going to use the lines for commercial production.
The PCB manufacturers and Ormecon have decided not to disclose their names to the public yet. Two of them are going to use the “Organic Metal Nanofinish Top Grade”, the almost purely organic 50 nm finish, a third one will use “OM CSN Nanofinish”, the 350 nm Immersion Tin process of the “Nanofinish process family”.
Other potential customers are evaluating these processes as well, also the “Nanofinish general Grade” (as a lower price alternative to OSP) and “OM Silver Nanofinish” addressing the Immersion Silver Market. According to Ormecon. In total, more than 50 active Nanofinish evaluation projects are ongoing worldwide.
Additional subcontractor and demonstration lines are under discussion and soon decided to be installed, a first one in North America and another one in Europe.
Different to the first three lines which have been installed or are under installation in Korea (Yoojin), Germany (ggp Peters) and China (Quan Yi Xing) – the above mentioned three PCB manufacturers already have passed a first and second phase of sampling and testing, including at end customers, and are going to use the lines for commercial production.
The PCB manufacturers and Ormecon have decided not to disclose their names to the public yet. Two of them are going to use the “Organic Metal Nanofinish Top Grade”, the almost purely organic 50 nm finish, a third one will use “OM CSN Nanofinish”, the 350 nm Immersion Tin process of the “Nanofinish process family”.
Other potential customers are evaluating these processes as well, also the “Nanofinish general Grade” (as a lower price alternative to OSP) and “OM Silver Nanofinish” addressing the Immersion Silver Market. According to Ormecon. In total, more than 50 active Nanofinish evaluation projects are ongoing worldwide.
Additional subcontractor and demonstration lines are under discussion and soon decided to be installed, a first one in North America and another one in Europe.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments