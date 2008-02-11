Ormecon’s Nanofinish going commercial

During early February, 3 PCB manufacturers released the final pilot scale sample finishes and decided to go commercial.

A US based PCB manufacturer is going to start commercial use in full scale directly after a line will have been installed which is actually under discussion. The intended capacity for this product line will be 50,000 ft² per month at the beginning. A Chinese PCB manufacturer will run production scale tests soon after Chinese New Year for sampling their end customers in one of their lines (500 litre tanks); the first phase capacity of the line will be 120,000 ft² per month. A third customer in Asia has successfully sampled their end customers and decided to start with a small production line with a capacity of 20,000 ft² per month.



Different to the first three lines which have been installed or are under installation in Korea (Yoojin), Germany (ggp Peters) and China (Quan Yi Xing) – the above mentioned three PCB manufacturers already have passed a first and second phase of sampling and testing, including at end customers, and are going to use the lines for commercial production.



The PCB manufacturers and Ormecon have decided not to disclose their names to the public yet. Two of them are going to use the “Organic Metal Nanofinish Top Grade”, the almost purely organic 50 nm finish, a third one will use “OM CSN Nanofinish”, the 350 nm Immersion Tin process of the “Nanofinish process family”.



Other potential customers are evaluating these processes as well, also the “Nanofinish general Grade” (as a lower price alternative to OSP) and “OM Silver Nanofinish” addressing the Immersion Silver Market. According to Ormecon. In total, more than 50 active Nanofinish evaluation projects are ongoing worldwide.



Additional subcontractor and demonstration lines are under discussion and soon decided to be installed, a first one in North America and another one in Europe.