Incap in co-determination negotiations

In order to improve the company's profitability Incap is studying the possibilities for increasing the operational efficiency.

For this purpose Incap has initiated co-determination negotiations in its materials and purchase functions as well as in the corporate support functions in Finland. The eventual actions to be agreed upon in the negotiations will include termination of employment contracts, temporary layoffs and re-organisation of tasks and are estimated to apply to approximately 15-20 office workers.