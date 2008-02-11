Quantum sign deal with Adeon

Engineering design company, Quantum EDS has signed an exclusive agreement with Netherlands-based company, Adeon Technologies BV to distribute its project content management and e-collaboration system, CXInsight throughout the UK, Ireland and Poland.

The CXInsight distribution agreement makes Quantum EDS - the sister company of specialist PCB design bureau Quantum CAD - the UK’s sole reseller of this innovative system. It also means that Quantum EDS can now offer complete design solutions and help OEMs in both design and manufacturing to have full visibility and control of all product information.



Developed specifically for the electronics industry and launched in 2005, CXInsight is a single toolset that can offer full traceability and e-collaboration for the complete supply chain over secure Internet communication.