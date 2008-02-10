SEHO and KIC in co-developement

US based thermal process development and control products KIC has teamed with SEHO, a manufacturer of soldering equipment, to co-develop communication software that seamlessly integrates the process traceability and monitoring system with the reflow oven.

This new capability enables programming of the KIC 24/7 by reading the current SEHO oven configuration and set points as well as automatic download of an optimized new recipe. It also prevents the opportunity of errors associated with manual inputs. Alarming can be integrated into the SEHO software, for example to immediately stop the infeed conveyor once an out of spec situation is detected. The new software also enables automatic loading of the correct KIC 24/7 program once the SEHO reflow oven recipe is selected for a new production run with continuous process monitoring.