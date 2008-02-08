Lacroix buys Solectron unit in France

France based EMS Provider Lacroix Electronique is near finalizing a deal with Flextronics-Solectron regarding a take over of the plant in Canéjan, France.

Lacroix Electronique would take over the entire plant from Flextronics-Solectron in Canéjan. It is not mention how many of the 500 employees that would remain under the new ownership. The finalization of the acquisition is depending on how the negotiations is carried out with Thales, which is one of the biggest customers at the plant.