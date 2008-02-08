Quattro Peak S, SMT’s new baby

As of now QP S is the new abbreviation for all electronic companies that wish to manufacture small boards. By extending its product range to include this system, SMT the soldering system producer from Wertheim has closed the gap between the XS and M models.

The QP S is the smallest system featuring the Quattro Peak technology in the SMT family. The system is particularly suitable as a classic entry model or for companies with medium capacity that place highest demands on quality and equipment. The QP S has the same features as its big sisters and. 2 peak zones with 4 heating modules plus the patented „Power Nozzle” system regulate the heat transfer and the process gas conveyance and are guarantors for soldering results. A perfected control concept and intelligent nitrogen management reduce medium consumption and result in a high level of energy efficiency. Process gas purification is carried out by the absorption system (ABS). Flux is bound in a granulate making it quite simple to dispose of. Maintenance requirements are reduced drastically. There are already more than 20 Quattro Peak S machines in use.