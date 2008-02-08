Electronics Production | February 08, 2008
5 minutes with BB Electronics<br>new Sales Manager
Denmark based EMS provider BB Electronics has recently hired a new sales manager for the Swedish market, Mats Persson, who was earlier one of the owners of Swedish EMS provider EDC.
Why did you choose BB Electronics?
"It was for several reasons I choose BB Electronics. The most important where the following";
A) "The challenge to build a new sales organization in Sweden was exciting and also be able to sell to a new customer group for the company in Sweden".
B) "With the competence in the company I see that the possibilities to increase the company’s market share in Swedenover the next coming years is very good. I really would like to point out some reasons which I believe would enable the company to expand in Sweden over the next coming years".
"BB Electronics business model DesignLink provides cost efficient solutions for production and is working closely with the customer to provide development, different projects like the Cost Optimization as well as customer partnering when it comes to prototypes".
"Low-cost production, when the customer search for low-cost production we have an advantage having a plant in Suzhou, China where today BB Electronics produce medium and high volume series for customers in different segments across Europe".
C) "The company culture was an important part for me when choosing, after many years at a small company with an informal way of running a company. However I was positively surprised after my visit to the plant in Denmark over the positive attitude that is in the company. Therefore I decided to go for BB Electronics".
What are your responsibility areas at BB Electronics?
"I am responsible for selling the BB Electronics business concept in Sweden and also to build up a sales organization in Sweden".
When will you develop a sales organizing in Sweden?
"There will be a new sales organization in Sweden during 2008".
How do you expect BB Electronics to develop in Sweden during this year?
"Our business plan for Sweden from 2008 until 2010 is in its first phase. This year we will build up our company in Sweden. We will add a new sales organization during this year, attend several shows and spread our business concept to the market. Our goal is to have several new customers during 2008 which we can develop our cooperation with in the coming years".
Is there any special customer segment that you would like to enter?
"No, it is the same segments that BB Electronics has been working with, medical, telecom/IT, industrial and consumer products".
