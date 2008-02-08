Molex and FCI Announce Settlement

Molex and FCI announce the settlement of the respective patent suits pending between them involving patents of FCI covering its shieldless, high-speed connector developments (the FCI Patents).

The settlement provides for a license to Molex (including second source license rights) under the FCI Patents for present and future sales by Molex of its existing and future shieldless, high-speed connector product families.



Under the terms of the settlement, Molex will dismiss the declaratory judgment action that it filed in the US District Court for Nevada and FCI will dismiss the patent infringement suit that it brought in the US District Court for Delaware.