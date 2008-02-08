Sanmina-SCI & itzbig cooperate on new hires

itzbig, an industry specialist in leveraging technology to match qualified job applicants in real time with open positions at technology companies, announced that Sanmina-SCI Corporation will begin using its service to identify talented new hires.

Sanmina-SCI was drawn to itzbig and its interactive sourcing network because of itzbig’s ability to attract passive job candidates, who ordinarily aren’t looking for another job.



“We’re excited to present our openings in a network that is built for passive job candidates,” said David Schutt, Global Director of Recruitment and Employment for Sanmina-SCI. “The fact that the candidate can create a profile to match a particular job opening, and do so with privacy and anonymity, is a powerful proposition.



“But what truly makes this compelling is itzbig’s technology, which allows the candidate to measure their profile against individual openings and compare their given score to those of other applicants. The candidate has control with itzbig, which is attractive to us because it means that this is where the passive candidates will come to explore their opportunities,” continued Schutt.



“Sanmina-SCI is a corporation that can pick and choose its partners,” said Jim McGovern, the CEO of itzbig. “We’re excited that they selected itzbig as a company that could help them maintain a culture of excellence in terms of its new hires.” Schutt added that another reason Sanmina-SCI selected itzbig was for the impact it could have on the applicants who were not ultimately hired. “itzbig’s technology provides for immediate feedback to candidates, which is vitally important to us,” said Schutt. “We believe that you extend your brand into the marketplace, not only through advertising and other traditional methods, but also in communicating with the thousands of applicants that apply for positions at Sanmina-SCI each year. itzbig is the first such recruiting network that we have seen that promotes that capability.”