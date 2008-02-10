DJ Tech leaves the European AOI market

Sources told evertiq that Japanese solder paste inspection firm DJ Tech, a subsidiary of Daiichi Jitsugugyo Co., Ltd. (DJK) is giving up its presence on the European electronics manufacturing market.

According to evertiq's sources, the team in Europe will leave the test and inspection solutions division of DJK. The European head office in London, UK will close down in the near future. DJ Tech will continue to operate on its other SMT-markets.



The Japanese company established in 1948, with sales in excess of US$1Billion, is a specialist in supply for machines in SMT. DJK bought from Hitachi Mobile phone in 2001 their factory which made Solder Paste inspection machines specifically for Hitachi Mobile phone , now the factory is name DJ Tech. Since 2001, the factory transferred to DJK, and have been able to build a range of Inspection machine with strong focus on Solder Paste Inspection.