National Instruments buys microLEX

National Instruments has acquired microLEX Systems A/S, a Danish firm that develops systems used to test products ranging from microchips to hearing aids.

National Instruments did buy microLEX to help bolster its line-up of audio and video test products. microLEX has 19 employees, and the acquisition will have little impact on National Instruments’ earnings this year. No details of the transaction have been revealed.