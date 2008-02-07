Rutronik in distribution agreement with FCI

Effective January 2008, Germany based distributor will sells connector makers FCI’s products in the UK and all Nordic and Eastern European countries.

Rutronik is enlarging its product portfolio and its market penetration in UK and all Nordic and Eastern European countries in addition to the already partnership in France.



FCI provides a full range of robust and reliable connector solutions with applications beyond the traditional volume car market. Targeted market segments include construction, agricultural vehicles, marine, motorbikes and recreational vehicles. Customized for harsh environments, these connectors systems withstand the shock and vibration encountered in these challenging applications.